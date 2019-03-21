Part of AdventHealth Gordon’s $24 million capital project includes the relocation and expansion of The Baby Place. Over the years, The Baby Place at AdventHealth Gordon has been the birthplace of more than 16,000 babies. As one of life’s most exciting and significant events, bringing a new life into the world is a joy unmatched.
The new Baby Place will provide expectant mothers across Northwest Georgia with state-of-the-art amenities. Working in concert with AdventHealth Medical Group OB/GYN, previously Northwest Georgia Women’s Care, The Baby Place will provide mothers with assistance through every step of birth.
“I’m excited to be a part of this new beginning in our OB department at AdventHealth Gordon,” said Reatha Clary, the director of The Baby Place at AdventHealth Gordon. “Our new facility will continue to offer family-centered care while utilizing state-of-the-art technology to promote best outcomes for mother and baby.”
With a full staff of registered nurses, mothers and their babies will be assigned a team who, along with their physician, will provide them with unparalleled care during their stay. Additional benefits of The Baby Place include a low primary cesarean rate, access to childbirth education classes and two lactation consultants to assist new breastfeeding mothers.
The Baby Place will continue to use modern technology and experienced physicians to deliver babies. The new facility will offer a contemporary birthing suite, ease of access and the ability to meet all the needs of the mother in one place. Additionally, The Baby Place at AdventHealth Gordon will be the only hospital in Northwest Georgia that offers mothers the ability to labor, deliver and recover in the same suite, encouraging and promoting family-centered care.
The Baby Place will continue to provide for the needs of expecting mothers in our community through:
♦ Larger patient rooms for labor, delivery and post-partum stay
♦ Large waiting room
♦ High tech security
♦ Lactation room for nursing mothers
♦ Nursery for four babies with adjacent full-size isolation room
♦ Large team work station with pneumatic tube station
♦ C-section room on the same floor, directly above the surgical department
♦ Anesthesia work room