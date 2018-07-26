The Art of Showing Horses - Olivia Tierce

Gordon County 4-H’er Olivia Tierce, a 10th grader at Sonoraville High, has had a summer full of winning horsemanship and artwork.
In June, she competed at the Georgia 4-H State Horse Show as the only participant from Gordon County, and the first one to represent Gordon County in the last five years. She competed in the Hunter under Saddle class, as well as one of the first ever exhibitors in the newly established Western dressage class. The Western dressage class was offered for the first time at the state show this year, and Olivia earned third place in the senior division of the class.
Her talents do not stop at only showing horses, but also include horse-themed artwork. At the Georgia 4-H State Horse Show, Olivia entered a drawing of her horse Calico into the art show and won 5th place in the Drawing division. She also earned second place in the May/June 2018 Breyer Photo Show Contest with the theme “Cowboy Dressage.” The photo contest invites pictures of model entries from youth and adults related to the theme, and awards prizes based on the use of the Breyer model horses and communication of the theme. At the national BreyerFest, an annual three-day celebration of horses at the Kentucky Horse Park that combines the excitement of a horse fair with model horse activities, Olivia entered a diorama using Breyer model horses. The diorama featured Phar Lap, a champion Thoroughbred racehorse from Australia that, at the time of his death, was the third highest stakes-winner in the world. His mounted hide is displayed at the Melbourne Museum, and Olivia’s diorama is of the Melbourne Museum exhibit of Phar Lap’s achievements and his mounted hide. Olivia won 1st place at the national contest for her rendering of the Phar Lap exhibit.
For more information about horse events or art contests offered by Gordon County 4-H, please contact Gordon County Extension/4-H at 706-629-8685.