This week, the Gordon County Christian Ministerial Association hosted its Thanksgiving service at the Harris Arts Center, an annual Calhoun tradition for over 20 years. On Monday evening, members of both the association and local churches gathered to give thanks.
According to Ed Archer, pastor at Calhoun First United Methodist Church, the GCCMA is a group of ecumenical ministers from various denominations who meet frequently to plan service events and minister to the Gordon County area.
“The offering this evening will go straight back into some of our ministries,” said Archer, inviting ushers forward to accept monetary gifts.
He listed a possible recipient of the Calhoun Police Department, which collects funds for local people in need or those who are struggling financially.
“We’re trying to be the best stewards of what we can with the funds we do have,” Archer said. “We want to continue to do things for people in our community.”
A youth singing group performed sign-language demonstrations to two songs and a ladies choir from Calhoun First United Methodist Church performed as well. In addition to these performances, a sermon was delivered by the Rev. Eddie Brannon which focused on the importance of being thankful through a careful study of Psalm 103.
“It’s a shame we only have one day a year to set aside as a nation to give thanks to God collectively,” Brannon said. “We should have time to set aside each day to be thankful. It matters what we do and it matters that we give thanks to the Lord.”
Brannon encouraged listeners to pause this week to practice being thankful before rushing into the “commercialization of Christmas.”
This gathering was symbolic of the many different churches in Gordon County, and pursuing a common goal despite differences is what GCCMA is all about, according to Archer. Rosellen Burns, a representative of New Echota United Methodist, said all churches who participate in the association were represented at Monday’s service.
Members from Plainville Unity Baptist Church, Challenge Ministries, Calhoun Seventh Day Adventist Church, Calhoun First UMC, Calhoun First Presbyterian, New Echota UMC, Nellie Peters UMC and the chaplain of Gordon Memorial Hospital were present. The Thanksgiving service is only one of the yearly events that the local ministerial association facilitates.