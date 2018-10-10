A total of 1,116 runners crossed the finish line in downtown Calhoun while another 72 children, ages 3 to 11, completed the AGC Pediatrics 1k Kid’s Run at Gordon Central High School on Sept. 25, making this the largest run in at least the last 15 years and maybe the largest ever.
Over 1,600 runners registered for the 25th annual Unity Run that supports United Way of Gordon County and the 18 partner agencies. In celebration of the 25th anniversary, Tiger Flight Foundation provided the first ever flyover to start the run at Gordon Central High School. The flyover was coordinated with the Gordon Central Blue Wave Band at the completion of the national anthem.
The community support for this event began 25 years ago when then-Executive Director Rebecca Owen and the United Way of Gordon County Board of Directors started the event as the kickoff for the United Way of Gordon County’s fundraising campaign.
The community support and volunteers have continued throughout the 25 years. The dedication and talents of the volunteers make this happen. The Calhoun and Gordon County governments share their staffs to help. The 18 agencies supported by the funds raised from the community are always on the roadsides cheering the runners as they go. And, hundreds of others from the community, especially Calhoun City Schools and Gordon County Schools, share in making the run so special.
Cheerleaders, bands, mascots, HOSA Club and school buses are on hand to cheer and transport the runners. When runners come from outside Gordon County they are always amazed by the number of people volunteering to make the run such a success. More than once organizers have been told the Unity Run has the best finish of any race. All because of the community support.
This year the manufacturing and business communities came together in friendly competition to put the most runners in the 25th Unity Run.
Mohawk Industries won the Most Overall Participation Award with 222 runners. Mohawk Industries is one of only two sponsors to be with the Unity Run all 25 years. Synovus, formerly Georgia Bank and Trust, is the other 25-year sponsor. Not included in the count to determine the participation award was another 200 Mohawk Industries’ family members.
Apache Mills won the award for Highest Percentage of Employees running with almost 25 percent of their 650-plus employees. Two banks in Gordon County tied with 100 percent of their employees running, Century Bank and Greater Community Bank of Calhoun.
The Small Business winner was once again the Starr Mathews Agency. Shaw, Field Turf, Engineered Floors, Mannington Commercial, Nance Industries, Owen Security Solutions, AGC Pediatrics, NorthSide Bank, First Bank, North Georgia National and Synovus participated, wearing their matching shirts and cheering for their team.
The team building spirit has continued and several groups are busy with projects to help the United Way agencies this year. Thanks to the generous support from AGC Pediatrics all city and county middle and high schools’ cross country teams were able to participate. Their participation provides for an even more competitive run with Nahum Trenti, 15, winning the overall male race with a time of 18:10.7 and Riley Triplett, 15, winning the overall female race with a time of 22:56.9.
New this year was the first ever wheelchair division for the Unity Run. EndeaVor Adaptive Sports Inc. asked if they could participate in the Unity Run this year. With the help of Pam Stephens, longtime Unity Run volunteer, who was able to coordinate this addition with help from local cross country runners who pushed the wheelchairs.
Gabriel Elolam, 8, won the wheelchair event with a time of 29:16.6. Second was Ashley Penland, 32, with a time of 29:17.9, and third was Jakob Bohannon, 16, with a time of 29:24. They were greeted by cheers from the crowd as they finished and when they received their medals.
The board of directors wishes to thank the record number of sponsors who supported the run. Without their support the race could not happen. Listed below are the names of all who donated to make the run such a success. Hopefully this event will keep the excitement going as we continue the fund raising campaign that has a goal of $750,000 this year.
Over the years, the Unity Run has been a predictor of the success of the campaign. A good Unity Run means a successful campaign. Please like our Facebook page — Gordon County United Way — and enjoy all the photos of the runners and visit our webpage at gordoncountyunitedway.org to learn more about what United Way does. Click on the Unity Run link on the webpage and enjoy the drone video of the Unity Run provide by Company Films, a local video company.
For more information contact United Way of Gordon County at 706-602-5548 or vspence@gordoncountyunitedway.org. You can also visit the office at the Calhoun Depot.
Thanks to all who participated, volunteered and celebrated the 25th Unity Run celebration.
