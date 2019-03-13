We Thank you for your kindness, sympathy, the beautiful flower arrangements, food, monetary gifts and other items that were brought to the Smith residence. More so your hugs and encouraging words of expressions.
To all of the nearby churches…First Baptist Church, Trinity Baptist Church, Friendship Baptist Church, First Corinth Christian Church, Allen Chapel AME, Pine Grove Baptist Church, Bethesda Baptist Church, Mt. Tabor Baptist, Mt Zion Baptist Church and other surrounding churches.
It gives us much comfort to know that you are thinking of us as we grieve our husband, Father, and Grandfather’s death.
To the American Legion members and Riders, we thank you for the support during this time.
To the United States Army and 108th Battalion National Guard Armory, we are truly honored to be a-part of the armed service family.
A Thank you to the Calhoun City School System and teachers Staff for the many years of service as an employee and the contributions to the Calhoun City community.
Our loved one will be immensely missed and remembered here in the community.
We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we continue to celebrate the life of our Super Hero Clark Smith
The Smith Family.