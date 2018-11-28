During this time of year, as a school social worker, our days are filled with all our normal duties along with the exciting responsibilities that the holiday season adds.
Although, this time can be stressful, it allows us to realize how blessed we are to be surrounded by such a large community of support. As we reflect on our time in Gordon County, especially the past year, we are completely humbled by the generosity of our small town.
In the past year, our community has gone above and beyond the amazing things they have always done to support the students in Calhoun City and Gordon County Schools and gone the extra mile. We have now created Community Outreach Committees for every school in Calhoun City and Gordon County. With the help of our faith community, every school is partnered with several churches and meeting regularly to ensure we meet the needs of each school.
Other organizations and groups are joining our committees, and awareness of the needs continues to grow. Our faith communities have enthusiastically stepped out of the walls of their church buildings to truly serve the community.
In October, we launched our county’s Purposity website and have met 100 percent of the needs posted, totaling over 110 needs in just one month with almost 1,000 users. The response has been overwhelming for the social service teams of both the city and county school systems. Partnering with Purposity has been another huge stride towards meeting the needs of our most vulnerable students.
One student stated, “I’ve never had a brand new coat or one as pretty as this. I wish I could put my picture on that website. I want everyone to see how big my smile is.”
Every delivery we make is filled with appreciation and happiness. Thank you for allowing us the opportunity to serve our students in such an amazing way.
Amanda Schutz, Calhoun City Schools’ Director of Student Services, stated, “Seeing the looks on the children and youths faces when you hand them what they have received through Purposity is extremely heartwarming. It's such a blessing to be able to give these children something new just for them. I am overwhelmed by how quickly and generously our community has stepped up and joined Purposity to help us provide for the children in our community.”
We want to extend our gratitude to our community at large for the overwhelming support for the families of Gordon County. Purposity has allowed both school systems to serve students in a way that hasn’t been possible before now. We look forward to serving with you in the future and making more smiles in the years to come. During this holiday season, we are thankful for you, Gordon County; and we will continue to be as we build awareness and make a difference in the lives of our children.
If you would like to know more about our Community Outreach Committees, Purposity or better ways to serve the students in our community, feel free contact Molly Townsend at mollytownsend@gcbe.org.
Molly Townsend, a social worker and homeless liaison with Gordon County Schools, and Georgette Hunt, a Gordon County social worker, contributed to this article.