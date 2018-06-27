4th of July Southern Celebration to be held at Barnsley Resort

Celebrate America’s independence with an adrenaline-filled Fourth of July at Barnsley Resort.
This storybook site is sure to bring out the American spirit with a special paintball ‘battle’ on the Fourth. After an afternoon of friendly competition, guests can enjoy the outdoors together and revel in American spirit while playing golf, clay shooting, horseback riding, fly fishing, hiking or biking around the property. Afterwards, gather around one of the many outdoor fire pits and cap off the day by toasting up some s’mores.
Families and couples will also love the ‘Savor Summer’ offer, which includes a second night free in the resort’s brand-new Inn or one of the charming cottages.
The Savor Summer package starts from $339/night, valid for stays Sunday - Thursday. Two night minimum required. For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.BarnsleyResort.com.