Members of the Georgia National Guard's 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team returned stateside Monday with a welcome from the governor at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah.
Gov. Brian Kemp and his family welcomed home members team as they returned from their deployment in Afghanistan.
"It was truly an honor to welcome home the brave men and women of the Georgia National Guard's 48th Brigade this morning," said Kemp. "We are forever grateful for the service and sacrifice of these heroes, and because of their efforts, we remain a unified nation of freedom and justice. Our family continues to give thanks and pray for the safe return of the service men and women defending our nation across the globe."
Based in Macon and including several units from Calhoun and Northwest Georgia, the 48th Brigade was deployed to Afghanistan in November for a nine-month tour. They received word recently, however, that they'd be coming home early.
The unit previously deployed to Afghanistan in 2009-2010 and Iraq in 2005-2006.
About 2,000 National Guard citizen soldiers with units based out of armories in Cedartown, Calhoun, Canton and Dalton were involved in the deployment. Major Will Parker said in the fall that the deployment was primarily to be a security mission.