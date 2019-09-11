The Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 47, will host their 11th annual 1SG John D. Blair Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, Sept. 20, at the Calhoun Elks Golf and Country Club.
The four-person select shot tournament costs $100 per player and includes a sack lunch, with a steak dinner, auction and prizes to follow at the American Legion Post 47.
All proceeds from the event benefit veterans, senior citizens and special needs children in Calhoun and Gordon County.
Players or potential sponsors should call Charlie Eldridge at 770-773-5111 or Terry VanDyke at 770-608-2136 to sign up or for more information. Sponsorship opportunities range from in-kind donations to $2,500 Platinum Sponsor with five other options in between.
The annual golf tournament in named in memory of Army First Sgt. John D. Blair, a Calhoun native who was assigned to 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, Army National Guard out of Lawrenceville when his vehicle was struck by a rocket-propelled grenade on June 20, 2009, in Mado Zayi, Afghanistan.
Blair was also a detective with the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and was attached to the Drug Task Force as part of the Georgia Army National Guard’s counter-drug operation. During his more than 20 years of service, Blair was awarded multiple ribbons and medals, including the Bronze Star, Purple Heart and the Army Commendation Medal.
Blair, who first joined the military in 1989, had been slated to retire after serving in Iraq, but instead went on to Afghanistan in continued service of his country.
The Sons of the American Legion have hosted the tournament annually to honor the memory of Blair and to continue his legacy by supporting veterans, active military and their families.
A rain date for the tournament has been set for Friday, Sept. 27. The American Legion’s Paul Gwin Post 47 is located at 401. W. Line St. in Calhoun.