5th annual Mud at the Bud scheduled for May 22

The Fifth Annual Mud at the Bud will be held on Tuesday, May 22 at Red Bud Middle School. Mud at the Bud is a race that involves wading, sliding and crawling over, under and through various muddy obstacles. The event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m.
The race is open to all students third through the 12th grade and all adults, regardless of school affiliation. Students that are in grades third through fifth grade must have parental supervision at the event.
To race, a $10 entry fee is required per runner, and it must be upon registration. The fee includes pizza and a drink. There will also be additional concessions available. You can also purchase a Mud Run t-shirt for $10 upon registration.