The Oostanaula Community Club is hosting its 45th-annual Labor Day Bluegrass Festival on Monday, Sept. 2 at the club, which is located at 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road S.W. in Calhoun. Doors will open at 11 a.m.
The club has held the annual Labor Day celebration every year since the school board provided them with a building in 1974, according to club member Barbara Talley. A similar festival is also held each May on Memorial Day.
“We use the festivals to raise funds to keep our building up so that we can continue using it,” Talley said. “Every year, we use what we raise to help with utilities and general building upkeep. No one gets paid to be a member of the club. It’s all volunteer.”
Admission costs $5 at the door. Lunch and dinner plates will also be available for purchase for $7 per plate. The lunch menu will include BBQ, hamburgers and hotdogs with sides, desserts and drinks. For dinner, attendees who purchase a plate will have the option of fried chicken or meatloaf with sides, desserts and drinks.
Seven bluegrass and country music groups will perform at the event with sets beginning at 11 a.m. with a performance by returning musicians Jerusalem Ridge and ending at 7 p.m. following a performance by Barbwire and Roses. Other bands taking the stage at the festival include Weiss Lake at noon, New Willow Creek at 1 p.m., Little Creek at 2 p.m., Highway 411 at 3 p.m., and Corinth Road at 4 p.m.
Talley said that Highway 411 is a returning favorite for the club. The local bluegrass and gospel group is comprised of members from the Oakman, Ranger and Fairmount communities and is well-known for performing at benefits, church events, and community gatherings.
Cakewalks will be held throughout the day in between musical sets.
Door prizes will be given away and raffle tickets for a drawing will be available for $1. The door prizes will vary, but raffle prizes include two $50 Walmart gift cards.
The Oostanaula Community Club was first established in October 1974. As a nonprofit, Talley said that the group focuses much of its attention on helping community members pay for medical expenses.
“Anyone who wants to join is welcome to come by a meeting. We meet the second Thursday of every month at 6:30 at the club,” Talley said. “They can just come to that meeting and let us know they want to join. We ask that they pay a dollar to join for a year.”
For more information about the festival, contact Barbara Talley at (770) 606-2050.