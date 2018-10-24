Despite threatening weather, the 12th annual Gordon County Antique Engine and Tractor Show brought out numerous hit-and-miss engines and vintage tractors. Hosted at the Cherokee Capital Fairgrounds, the event had local vendors, live music and activities for children.
Ricky Matthews, the president of the Gordon County Antique Engine and Tractor Show Club, said the group was hoping for 20-25 engines, 100 tractors and anywhere from 500-750 general public attendees over the course of the weekend.
This family-friendly show is one that Matthews not only looks forward to, but one that he has participated in for 11 years.
“Being a part of the club a year or so after its inception and then being selected as president, I have a lot or respect for all my club members,” Matthews said, as a John Deere tractor was being driven on the road behind him.
The tractors on display included models from John Deere, Ford, Massey-Harris, Oliver and more. Some of the hit-and-miss engines present were from the early 1900s, Matthews said.
In a letter written in the event’s program, on behalf of the entire club, Matthews thanked all of the vendors, businesses and individuals that worked to support the show. “To all the ones who attend our show, whether this is your first year here, or whether you come out and support us every year, thank you.”
The club runs as a nonprofit organization dedicated to “bringing the past to life” and preserving the farming heritage and history of North Georgia. The tractor show is one of their main events, and serves as the location for announcing the recipient of their yearly scholarship. This year, Sam Ray, who graduated in 2018 from Sonoraville High School, was awarded with the 10th scholarship the club has given.
The fairgrounds will once again host the event next year on Oct. 18 and Oct. 19.