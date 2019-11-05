Calhoun City Schools will host its 14th annual technology competition on Thursday, Nov. 21. Winners of that competition will travel to regional competition in January and, possibly, to state in March.
Media Specialist Diedra Ross said she expects students to do well not only in the district's competition, but also at regional and state competitions. CCS has placed every year since 2007.
"We have had region and state placement every year but the first year. The first year, I learned about the competition too late in the school year to meet deadlines to compete in the region and state competition," Ross said.
Knowing about deadlines well in advance is particularly important for this type of competition. To win, student participants must create a project that fits into one of 15 possible categories, ranging from 3D modeling and robotics to digital game design and video production. On average, a student can expect to spend several weeks working on their entries, sometimes more.
Students compete against other students in the following grade divisions: third and fourth, fifth and sixth, seventh and eighth, freshman and sophomore, and junior and senior. First place winners from each category and grade division at the school-level competition will advance to regionals.
"Each year we also have a logo design contest. The winner's design is placed on the tech competition T-shirts that all participants receive. The winner receives a gift card and a T-shirt," Ross said. "Calhoun High School graphic arts students print the T-shirts and awards for our competition."
The Northwest Georgia regional technology competition is set for Jan. 24 and will be held at the Floyd campus of Georgia Highlands College. There, categories will be grouped in the same grade divisions, but schools can only submit one project per category-grade level. Of those, only first place winners will move on to state on March 14.
The Nov. 21 qualifying competition for CCS students will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end shortly after noon. The awards ceremony will begin at 1 p.m., after a closed judging process.
Past projects have included things like robots that follow color patterns in order to spin, move, and operate on their own, mobile apps that teach children to cook following simple recipes, and the creation of an online-compatible battle royale game.
"During the awards ceremony, we will announce the winner for each category in the different grade divisions. We will announce the chromebook winner and recognize the logo competition winner at this time as well," Ross said. "I'm looking forward to seeing what the kids bring out this year."