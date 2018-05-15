On Saturday and Sunday, May 19-20, the 154th Anniversary of the Battle of Resaca, the 34th annual re-enactment of the famous battle, will be held. The re-enactment is Georgia’s oldest and largest premier event held in the state.
The event is located on the historic Chitwood Farm, just north of Resaca off Hwy. 41. The event is hosted by the Georgia Division Re-enactors Association, which is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization.
This year’s reenactment will be exciting with different battles both days. The spectator line is closer to the battles, allowing attendees a better view of the battles while seeing the smoke and hearing the thunder of history unfold. Approximately 1,000 re-enactors from across the United States are expected to converge on Resaca to celebrate the 154th anniversary of the Atlanta Campaign. There will be infantry, full-scale cannons, cavalry and civilian refugees converge in Resaca. Enjoy a fun packed day or the entire weekend with the entire family as history comes alive.
The event kicks off on Friday morning with free school tours and demonstrations for educating students to the most critical times in American history. More than 600 students are registered to attend. The site is closed to the public during this time.
The reenactment site is one of the very few places in the nation that is held on part of an original battlefield, making the action seem very real as one hears the yells, smells the power, and feels the ground shake from the guns. Trains still roll though the site on the same track bed on which the Great Locomotive Chase between the General and Texas occurred in 1862.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Resaca Confederate Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning to honor the dead who fought at the battle. More than 160,000 troops were fully engaged at Resaca in 1864; this battle was the largest battle ever fought in Georgia’s history. There were 10,000 combined causalities in the two-day battle.
The event is sponsored by the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Convention and Visitors Bureau, Town of Resaca, Gordon County Historical Society, General Stand Watie Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp, Gordon County Antique Tractor and Engine Club, and Dairy Queen of Calhoun.
This is a very special year for the re-enactment. Guest speakers will entertain the spectators just prior to the battle each day. Crowds can enjoy special presentations on African-Americans role with the army in the Sutler area daily. The dedication of the new 123rd New York Infantry Monument will be unveiled; a dedication to the men who fought for this unit at the re-enactment site in 1864. There will also be celebrations of the openings of the Fort Wayne Civil War Historic Site and the newly opened Resaca Battlefield Historic Site in Resaca.
The entire family is encouraged to visit all military and civilian camps and talk to the re-enactors before or after the battles. Spectators are also welcome to visit the Sunday morning 1860’s church service. Period sutler (vendors) and many modern noted food venders which will be serving breakfast, lunch and supper this year. The Gordon County Antique Engine and Tractor Club with be providing free rides from the parking areas to the battlefield.
Costs are $5.00 adults, $2.00 children under 12 years of age, with free parking. Please attend and support the re-enactment in the preservation efforts in Gordon County.
Schedule of Events:
Saturday – May 1
9 a.m. - Site opens to the public (all military, civilian camps, sutlers and vendors)
9 - 11 a.m. - Re-enactor yard sale at the Social Fly (used period equipment, uniforms, etc.)
10 a.m. - Resaca Confederate Cemetery Memorial Service and tour
12 p.m. - Ladies Tea at the Social Fly (Hosted by Gordon County Historical Society) with special
speaker’s
1:40 p.m. - Special Guest Speakers for Spectators at Battle Spectator Hill
2 - 3:30 p.m. - BATTLE OF RESACA RE-ENACTMENT
5 p.m. - 123rd New York Infantry Monument Dedication in Spectator Parking Area
6 p.m. - Site closes to public
Sunday – May 20
9 a.m. - Site opens to the public
10 a.m. -Period Non-denomination Church Service at the Social Fly. Public is welcome.
12:30 p.m. - Cavalry Competition on reenactment field in front of Spectator Hill
1:40 p.m. - Special Guest Speaker’s for Spectators at Battle Spectator Hill
2 - 3:30 p.m. - BATTLE OF RESACA RE-ENACTMENT
5 p.m. - Site closed
Note: All listed camps and activities are open to the public to enjoy as spectators. Due to safety issues, participation is limited to registered re-enactors only.