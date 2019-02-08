Two people from Tennessee were pulled over for running a red light, which led to the discovery of 300 grams of methamphetamine and drug-related objects, both in their car and on one of the passenger’s person, reports stated.
According to Adairsville Police Department reports:
Amanda Patterson, of Dandridge, Tennessee, was arrested by APD on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of meth, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or meth; and driving while license suspended/revoked.
Jerry Stutte, of Kodak, Tennessee, was arrested by APD and charged for possession of Schedule III controlled substance; permitting unlicensed person to drive; crossing of guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs without consent or warden or superintendent; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth; and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or meth.
On Jan. 30, Adairsville officer Cody Jones made a standard traffic stop in the area of Ga. 140 at Georgia North Circle. He noticed a car ran a red light and when pulled over, Jones discovered the driver, Patterson, was driving on a suspended license. The passenger, Stutte, was licensed and knew Patterson was driving on a suspended license.
Jones noticed Patterson and Stutte were both acting more nervous than necessary. Jones placed both of them under arrest and searched their car. Over 300 grams of meth were found in addition to several syringes, over $760 in cash.
Upon arriving at Bartow County Jail, Stutte was discovered to have several bags of suspected heroin on his person along with a bag of suspected meth. A small orange pill, identified as a Schedule III drug Buprenorphine was also found inside his underwear.
As of Thursday morning, Patterson and Stutte remain in the Bartow County Jail, both without bond.