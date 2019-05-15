On May 9, the Teen Health Task Force, comprised of the Family Connection Collaborative, gathered to listen to a presentation from officer Mark Waycaster and Assistant Principal Brock Holley on e-cigarettes and vaping.
Waycaster and Holley shared with the committee about the growing issue of “vaping” or “juuling” among teens in the community and across the nation.
Tracy Farriba, a nurse with Advent Health, also shared concerns that doctors are seeing with “popcorn” lungs due to e-cigarette use, which is very hard to treat. Planning is underway to provide more education to parents and the community about this serious issue.
The goal of the Teen Health Force is to raise awareness of teen issues and provide information to youth and their parents.
Any agency or group working with youth is invited to attend the Teen Health Task Force meetings.
For more information contact Family Connection Coordinator Vickie McEntire at vickie@gordonconnection.org.