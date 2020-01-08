Mohawk Presents Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars Gets Schooled will debut its fourth season on Saturday, May 23, when nine high school teams hit the stage for a two-performance fundraiser at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center, and dance teams were announced this week.
The teams were voted on by three out-of-town judges and announced by the United Way of Gordon County online Sunday. They include:
Marlee Jackson and Cameron West♦
♦ Catherine Govignon and Ben Bingham
♦ C♦ aitlyn Glaze and Hayes Carpenter
♦ Sierra Scott and Aavyn Lee♦
♦ Aubrey Dorsey and Isaac Brackett
♦ Meghan Young and Ethan Crump
♦ Megan Wright and Jackson Murray
♦ Mariah Key and Jayce Derryberry
♦ Madeline Erwin and Will Holden
All dancers are required to attend the parent meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 6 p.m. at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center.
“I am so excited to be a part of this year’s Dancing with Stars. We have nine couples competing in the 2020 show. They were scored and ranked by three out-of-town judges. This was our most competitive application process yet,” said United Way of Gordon County Executive Director Jennifer Latour. “Our Dancing with the Stars committee is already in the process of scheduling dance rehearsals, photo shoots and detailing the marketing and public relations for the May 23 show.”
The show is a reinvention of the original event, which featured adult contestants performing at the historic GEM Theatre and ran for five years. The show benefits United Way of Gordon County exclusively, with all revenues ultimately hitting the coffers helping 18 of its member agencies, except a fund reserved for scholarships awarded to the dancers, said Latour.
Latour added that she was especially grateful to Mohawk Industries for being the premiere sponsor of the event.
Every student that finishes the show will receive a $500 scholarship and the top three teams — or six students — will receive larger awards. The first-place team will receive $1,000 per student; the second-place team will receive $750 per student and the third-place team will receive $600 per student.
The 2019 winners were:
♦ Judge’s Choice: Haylea Graham and Aavyn Lee
♦ People’s Choice: Megan Wright and Logan Parker♦
♦ Spirit Award: Ayush Gupta and Kathrynn Stockman