Taylor visits Capitol Hill

Dr. Michele Taylor, Representative Tom Graves, Joseph Taylor.

Dr. Michele Taylor, superintendent of Calhoun City Schools was recently installed as a member of the American Association of School Administrators (AASA) The School Superintendents Association Governing Board. She attended last week’s legislative advocacy conference held in Washington DC along with fellow superintendents Dr. Joseph Barrow, Fayette County Schools and Dr. Jason Branch, Oconee County Schools.  Superintendents who serve on the Governing Board are charged with meeting with their state’s senators and representatives to discuss the association’s legislative priorities while in Washington.  Taylor and Georgia superintendent representatives met with U.S. Senators Johnny Isakson and David Perdue, and U.S. Representatives Tom Graves and Jody Hice while visiting Capitol Hill.