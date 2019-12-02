Tau Chapter of Kappa Kappa Iota recently held their monthly meeting at Oakleigh, home to the Gordon County Historical Society. Lambda State President Pat Matthews was the guest speaker. She spoke about the previous and upcoming national conventions and gave an update on Never too Late Home for Boys in Monticello, which is Kappa Kappa Iota’s state philanthropic project.
The group ended their meeting by making Christmas centerpieces.
Kappa Kappa Iota has the distinction of being one of the oldest organizations for educators in the United States and is now a 501c3 nonprofit organization.
The purpose of this organization is to promote the advancement of education by providing an effective network for the exchange of education and teaching practices by educators.