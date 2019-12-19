AdventHealth Group is pleased to announce that Tara James, FNP-C, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Urgent Care at Calhoun.
James joins Pablo Balboa, MD; Tom Curtis, FNP; Katie Schnell, FNP; and Jason Smith, FNP-C, at AdventHealth Medical Group Urgent Care at Calhoun. The clinic offers exceptional health care 7-days-a-week, with extended hours on weekdays. From sore throats and upset stomachs to sports physicals and flu shots, the clinic’s family medicine doctors provide you and your loved ones with the expert medical care you need.
James earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of West Georgia in Carrollton. She completed her Master of Science in Nursing from Frontier Nursing University in Hyden, Kentucky. James previously worked as a nurse practitioner in AdventHealth Gordon’s emergency department. She is also a member of the American Academy of Emergency Nurse Practitioners and the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
To schedule an appointment, visit AdventHealthGordon.com or call 706-602-8200.