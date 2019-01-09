A few months back, while speaking to attendees of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Booster Breakfast at Gordon Hospital, Dr. Adam Land expounded on anterior hip replacements.
During the course of the speech from Land, some in attendance did not find the emerging approach to hip replacements as engaging as perhaps he does.
“A poor lady passed out,” Land laughed. “I felt kind of bad. I’ve got to tone it down.”
Though the intricate workings of surgeons performing this procedure may not be the most exciting material to listen to with a morning coffee, the anterior approach to hip replacements has yielded positive results, namely faster recovery times, for local patients.
Land along with Dr. Stephen King are two local orthopedic surgeons with Northwest Georgia Orthopedics and Sports Medicine who have witnessed what this approach can do for patients, across a wide age range, striving to get back to regular life after surgery.
“Basically what makes it better is it’s a muscle-sparring procedure,” said King, who learned the anterior approach after years of performing the more traditional method. “The main thing is there is a reduction in pain and the recovery is faster.”
The more traditional method to hip replacements required surgeons to either go through the back or side of the hip, King explained. This meant that certain muscles would have to be detached to perform the procedure, causing more swelling and pain for the patient in the immediate post-operation period, he continued. Thus, the recovery time for patients was delayed.
The anterior approach sees that surgeons go in through the front of the hip between muscles, rather than cutting or detaching any of them, King said. This has cut the recovery time over the first three months in half from other approaches, he said.
“Any other way you try to get at the hip joint, you have to go through the big butt muscle, the gluteus maximus,” Land added. “You spare all the muscle, so the early recovery is all related to that.”
However, when looking at patients a year after surgery, their conditions are the same regardless of the type of hip replacement they had, King explained.
“But that initial three months, the recovery is faster and people are back to work and back to functioning in their life,” King said.
Those with more sedentary jobs can be back to work within three to four weeks after an anterior hip replacement compared to six to eight weeks for other approaches. Those with more physically-demanding jobs can be back to work within six to eight weeks instead of three months with the anterior approach.
A trend to stay
The anterior approach was not a new invention when it began to be more widely used by orthopedic surgeons, explained Land.
“It’s something that trauma surgeons had used forever, for complex pelvic fractures,” he said.
But the in early 2000s, trauma surgeons who also did total hip re-placements began to consider incorporating the anterior approach. And over the last 10 to 15 years it has gained acceptance, Land said.
Now, most medical residents are being trained on this approach, just as he exclusively did in his own residency. As well, Land completed his fellowship — from 2016 to 2017 — at Emory University Hospital, training on the approach under a doctor who was the first to do the procedure in Georgia.
“There’s always fad type things,” he said. “Part of the trick of being an orthopedic surgeon is you have to figure out what’s going to be fleeting thing versus what’s here to stay.”
And for King, he saw that the anterior approach was here to stay.
“I did hundreds of hips through the anterior-lateral approach for 10 years when I got here,” he said. “I saw the writing on the wall and was always looking to stay up to date.”
So several years ago, King attended courses on anterior hip replacements and observed Gainesville-based Dr. Charles DeCook perform the procedure. Over the last four years, he said he has performed more than 200 on patients in Northwest Georgia.
“It isn’t like we’re learning a whole new operation. Ninety percent of the operation is the same as it always was. It’s just that we’re making the incision in a different place,” King said, adding that the “muscle-sparring procedure” avoids having to detach muscles by going in through the front of the hip. “The main thing for a surgeon to get used to is seeing things from a different perspective. Putting the components in is pretty much the same. It’s just really getting used to the muscle interval that you’re going in between and getting used to the approach.”
King believes that with time, as older orthopedic surgeons, who have utilized the traditional approaches in their practices, head toward retirement, the anterior approach will become even more popular with incoming surgeons.
But Land is quick to say, repeating what he tells patients, that “a well done hip is a well done hip.”
“It doesn’t matter if you have an anterior approach, a posterior ap-proach, a lateral approach. If you have a good surgeon you’re going to do well,” Land said. “To me the difference is how quickly can you begin to see the benefits of your surgery. With the anterior approach you see it the most quickly.”
An additional advantage to the anterior approach is that there is lower likelihood of a patient suffering a dislocated hip after surgery, by avoiding going in through the back of the hip for the procedure, Land said.
Also, with the anterior approach, patients can lie down on their back for the surgery. This means patients can be put off in a “twilight sleep” by anesthesia through the spine, making the surgery safer for those with lung or cardiac issues, Land explained.
“If you can avoid having to be put all the way to sleep then it’s a little bit safer,” he said.
Even with the benefits of the anterior approach, Land still sees it as something that will be offered “fairly selectively” in the future.
“The anterior approach takes a long time to learn well and it’s a very specific skill,” he said.
For residents in orthopedics to learn all they need to know in five years, they may not have as much time as required to focus in on this one approach and practice it at length, Land said. And learning the traditional approaches offers residents the ability to apply what’s learned to many aspects of the field, he said.
As for the future of hip replacements, “Unless you can figure out some way for a patient to swallow a hip replacement and all of a sudden it ends up in their hip, there is going to have to be an incision,” Land said. “This is the best we’ve got right now as far as getting to the hip.”
King added that the elements of the surgery are not likely to change anytime soon, but what the future will bring are developments in the components used in hip replacements. He said that over the next decade, the plastic or metal used in hip replacements will be so hard and so durable that if a surgery is performed on someone in their 40s, their hip will last the rest of their life.