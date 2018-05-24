Taking a Stand Against Suicide

Calhoun community member Mike Tinch, who died by suicide in May 2017, is remembered by his family: daughter Megan Mullins (from left), wife Melanie Tinch, and daughter Sara Rice. The three gathered along with more than 50 other community members for a special screening of “Suicide: The Ripple Effect” at the GEM Theatre in downtown Calhoun on Saturday. The movie chronicles the story of Kevin Hines, who in 2000 attempted suicide by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge, but survived. Since then, he has devoted his life to becoming an international advocate for suicide prevention and education. The event was sponsored by Highland Rivers Health, Stained Glass Heart, Inc., Amerigroup and the Council on Alcohol and Drugs. Highland Rivers provides no-cost suicide prevention trainings onsite at community organizations, businesses, schools and non-profit agencies; to schedule a training at your location, email ZeroSuicide@highlandrivers.org. (Contributed Photos)