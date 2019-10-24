As you gather with friends and family this holiday season, beware of an unwanted guest set on spoiling the fun: seasonal flu.
Flu activity often begins to increase in October and peak between December and February. Some years, however, the season can extend into the early summer months. But take comfort: the flu vaccine drastically lowers your likelihood of catching the flu and makes it much easier to endure if you do happen to catch it.
And it's not too late.
“Everybody over age six months should get their flu shot every year, ideally in the fall,” said Maxwell Parrott, MD, of AdventHealth Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine at Timms Road. “If you haven't gotten your flu shot, I would recommend getting it now. As the season ramps up, everyone needs to be protected.”
Flu vaccines, which change each year to cover the main circulating strains, are generally about 50 to 60 percent effective. To some people, this may sound like a coin toss, but in reality, that is a very effective vaccine.
AdventHealth experts like to say that getting a flu shot is like wearing a seatbelt. It won't prevent all episodes of influenza, but it will reduce the severity and the chance of complications and death.
The hallmark of influenza which is spread through coughing, sneezing and other human contact is the sudden onset of high fever, along with a cough, chills and body aches.
Most people feel like they wake up in the morning feeling perfectly fine, and by the end of the day you're spiking a fever and feel like you got hit by a metaphorical truck.
In some situations, flu can worsen into pneumonia, and, rarely, lead to death. A few groups are more vulnerable to flu complications, especially adults over 65, very young children, pregnant women and people with underlying illnesses. But there are exceptions like the young mom in Arizona who died of flu complications just two days after her first symptoms.
It's rare, but there are those cases where a child or an adult will die, even though they were healthy and had no reason to have complications. The best way to protect yourself against this serious infection is to get the vaccine.
And the benefit of the vaccine is twofold: not only will you lower your own chances of getting sick, you'll reduce the risk of passing the virus onto others which may be the best gift of all.
“The more people who are vaccinated, the more protected the public will be at work, at home and in our community,” said Dr. Parrott.
If you need a primary care provider, AdventHealth Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine at Timms Road is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, please call 706-625-0022 or visit AdventHealthGordon.com/primarycare to see the AdventHealth network of primary care providers.