Calhoun’s Taco Bell, located at 481 Ga. 53 East, is currently under construction yet their front sign reads “I see tacos in your future Calhoun!” However, the city’s building official said the opening is still far off.
In early July, the Calhoun Fire Department was called to the restaurant when a fire broke out. When the firefighters arrived on the scene, they observed heavy smoke and visible flames coming from the building. Franchise employees reported they saw a fire around the hot water heater.
The damage that was caused by the fire was enough to close down the restaurant and force the owners to decide how they wanted to proceed. Eventually, a decision was made to rebuild the local Taco Bell.
Calhoun City Building Official Don McGinnis said he approved a permit for construction at the site around a month and a half ago, which is good for a year, and the process of rebuilding began soon after.
McGinnis, who is involved in the construction process regarding licenses, permits, inspections and evaluations, said they still have a long way to go until they can reopen.
“They started taking off the siding and they found some water damage and unexpected problems,” he said. “But that always happens when you remodel. They’re still working on it every day.”
The building official said there are around five standard inspections that the contractors must pass during reconstruction. Having been in this position for 23 years, McGinnis has seen it all. And though in his experience he’s typically seen fast food restaurants act quicker to rebuild, he says many factors are involved in attempts moving forward, including but not limited to weather, contractors, architects, building licenses and permits.
“They’re good and qualified people,” McGinnis said. He said the timeline for the process is still up in the air. “It’s just the construction world. The fire wasn’t too extensive of damage – it was just enough to where they have to go in and tear out a few things and redo the building. But it’s coming along.”