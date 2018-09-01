Synovus Bank volunteers make improvements to the Winner’s Club of Calhoun

The Winner’s Club of Calhoun would like to thank the volunteers from Synovus Bank for the work they did Monday at the Club. These hard working volunteers did a wonderful job tending to the yard, shrubs, landscape features,  also mulching the beds around the Club House. The children and youth will enjoy the improvements, thanks to these special, caring people. The Winner’s Club of Calhoun is thankful to be part of the Gordon County Community supported by United Way and other organizations and individuals such as Synovus Bank, that care for the welfare of the Club Members.