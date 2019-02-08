A man from Sugar Valley was found to have drugs in his car following a traffic stop by Adairsville police, reports stated.
According to Adairsville Police Department reports:
James Patrick Hubbard, of Sugar Valley, was arrested by APD and charged with operating an unregistered vehicle, driving while license suspended/revoked, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
On Jan. 28, a drug arrest was made following a traffic stop. When an officer pulled over Hubbard for driving a car with a suspended tag, Hubbard was discovered to be in possession of marijuana, methadone pills and suspected fentanyl.
As of Thursday, Hubbard remained in Bartow County Jail pending bond.