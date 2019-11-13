The Georgia State Patrol says it has identified a suspect in a hit and run early Sunday morning in Whitfield County that left an 18-year-old Calhoun man dead.
A public information officer with the agency said Wednesday it received information on a possible location of "the suspect vehicle."
"With the assistance of the Murray County Sheriff's Office the vehicle was located at an address on Spring Place Smyrna Road," said the spokesman in an email. "The GSP secured a search warrant and seized a 2000 Buick Century, green in color. The Buick had damage to the right front and windshield damage that was consistent with the damage from the fatality crash."
The spokesman said a suspect has been identified.
"Several interviews were conducted and charges will be filed as soon as the investigation is complete. GSP will release the name of the suspected driver as soon as charges are finalized," said the spokesman.
The agency had previously reported a trooper was dispatched to the intersection of the Dalton Bypass and Maddox Chapel Road to a report of a pedestrian being struck at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday. The trooper determined the crash involved a single vehicle that left the scene, a Buick sedan traveling north on the bypass.
The deceased was identified as Emory Ware, a 2019 graduate of Gordon Central High School.