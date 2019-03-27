“Even attorneys who may have disagreed with his rulings were always quick to admit that he studied the law thoroughly before he made those rules,” Superior Court Chief Judge David Smith said of the late Carey Nelson.
Nelson died on Mar. 18 after a long fight with lung cancer. Nelson served as a judge in the Cherokee Judicial Circuit, which covers Gordon and Bartow counties, up until his death.
Smith, who served on the circuit with Nelson for the past 17 years, said he and Nelson came to the bench around the same time. Though Smith serves in Gordon County and Nelson was stationed in Bartow, they worked together on a regular basis.
Smith said Nelson was diagnosed with lung cancer approximately two years ago, undergoing rounds of chemotherapy and surgery, and coming to court as often as he could. The last two months, Nelson was too weak to handle the daily rigors or day-long cases, Smith said.
“He always brought a sense of dignity, gravity and scholarship to the bench,” Smith said.
Nelson, a Cartersville native, was appointed to his Superior Court post in 2001 by then Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes. He was a graduate of the Admiral Farragut Academy Preparatory High School in St. Petersburg, Florida. He joined the U.S. Navy before heading onto Mercer University to complete officer candidate school. He served from 1970 to 1973 on active duty, after which went on to law school at Stetson University College of Law in St. Petersburg.
Nelson returned to Cartersville after graduating from law school in 1976. He started in private practice there in 1977. Then in 1981 he became a founding partner in the law firm of Nelson and Bradley in 1981.
Prior to serving on the Superior Court bench, Nelson served for 21 years as the Bartow County attorney — he also spent time as a Juvenile Court judge pro tem.
But as a Superior Court judge, Smith said Nelson had a reputation for having an organized court.
“Anyone who went into his courtroom either knew in advance or learned very quickly that they needed to be dressed properly,” Smith said, laughing at the memory. “Woe be to any man who entered his courtroom with a ball cap on or a shirt that was not tucked in properly.”
Though he had specific requirements for orderliness, Nelson was always respectful of the attorneys and parties that appeared in front of him, Smith said.
Smith also said Nelson and his family were very active in the Bartow community, and that he imparted on all of the circuit judges to serve their community and be careful when making important decisions.
“He taught all of his colleagues by his example to be careful in making our rulings, because every ruling we make has an impact far beyond the courtroom,” Smith said. “I’m going to miss him.”
Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston also had a few comments after hearing of Nelson’s death last week.
“It is with a heavy heart that I learned of the passing of Superior Court Judge Carey Nelson this afternoon. Judge Nelson was a force for good and an example for all in public service during his many years on the bench,” Ralston said. “I have a special admiration for a man of his caliber, who served his country as a naval officer, and served his community as an attorney and a judge for many, many years.”
A funeral service for Nelson took place on Friday in Cartersville, and Smith along with other Superior Court judges in the circuit served as honorary pallbearers.
Smith said Gov. Brian Kemp will appoint Nelson’s successor and that person will stand for the 2020 election in both counties in the circuit. Smith estimated Kemp should receive nominations for the position within the next two months from a nominating commission, and then Kemp will make an ultimate decision.