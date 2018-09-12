Superior Court Clerk’s Office remembers 9/11

Clerk of Superior Court Grant Walraven and his staff wore red and stood for a photo outside the Gordon County Courthouse on the 17th anniversary of 9/11 on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Pictured are, front row (left-right): Vicky Pickett, Terri Bowen. Second row: Cortney Penny, Kathy Sheriff, Tara Zapp. Third row: Sylvia McEntyre, April Crawford, Gabriele Hall. Back row: Grant Walraven.
Most Popular
Articles
- Decatur man shot in Rockmart, drives to Triangle Foods for rescue
- PREP FOOTBALL: Heard County forfeits game with Rockmart in rare move
- Hull moving on mall redevelopment
- Floyd County Schools RICO case carries on
- Three Notch Road bridge project in Catoosa County halfway complete
- Deputies interrupt burglary-in-progress at convenience store, 3 arrested
- Police investigating Hardy Avenue gun incidents
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Thursday, Sept. 6, 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Monday, Sept. 10, 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail reports, Sunday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m.