Superior Court Clerk’s Office remembers 9/11

Clerk of Superior Court Grant Walraven and his staff wore red and stood for a photo outside the Gordon County Courthouse on the 17th anniversary of 9/11 on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Pictured are, front row (left-right): Vicky Pickett, Terri Bowen. Second row: Cortney Penny, Kathy Sheriff, Tara Zapp. Third row: Sylvia McEntyre, April Crawford, Gabriele Hall. Back row: Grant Walraven. 