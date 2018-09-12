The Gordon County Superior Court Clerk’s Office is proud to announce that new and renewal notary public applications are now filled out online. In an effort to provide ease and convenience, Gordon County Superior Court Clerk’s office, in conjunction with the Georgia Superior Court Clerks’ Cooperative Authority, has developed an online notary public application process.
Go to www.gsccca.org and select the Georgia Notary Online Application link. Fill out the application online and print a copy. Once all the necessary signatures are obtained, simply bring the notary public application to the Superior Court Clerk’s office for processing.
We hope that you find this service to be beneficial as the Gordon County Superior Court Clerk’s office continues to explore and implement new ways to improve services delivered to the citizens of Gordon County.