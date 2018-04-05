Summerville Main Street to host Annual Spring Market

Summerville Main Street will host its 2nd Annual Spring Market at The Depot with a special 100th Year Anniversary Celebration for the Historic Summerville Depot on Saturday, April 7. Spring Market hours are 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. with free admission.
Live entertainment is scheduled throughout the day and more than 50 food, craft and retail vendors will be on site. There will also be a Kids Zone.
A special ceremony is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. inside the Depot Freight Room to celebrate the 100 Year Anniversary of the Summerville Depot. Following the ceremony, birthday cake will be served to attendees as long as it lasts. Free commemorative wooden nickels will be given out beginning at 10 a.m. to the first 2,000 attendees. A train arrival is scheduled for 1 p.m. to be followed by the working of the Summerville Turntable.
The Summerville Depot is located at 119 East Washington Street in downtown Summerville. For more information contact Summerville Main Street at 760-859-0900 ext. 1337