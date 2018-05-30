Summer Reading Programs begin Monday; offerings this year for youth, teens and adults

Libraries Rock Summer Reading Program 2018, presented by Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, begins this Monday, June 4 at 11 a.m.
The Children’s reading program will have shows held at the GEM Theater, located at 114 N. Wall St. in downtown Calhoun.
On Monday, June 4 at 11 a.m., Jeffini the Great presents “Jeffini’s Reading Rock Star Show,” which will use magic, music and puppets to encourage children to READ and love music!
On Monday, June 11 at 11 a.m., Science Tellers” Science & Storytelling for kids will present “Wild West: The Mystery of the Golden Piano.”
At 11 a.m. on Monday, June 18, Fiddlin’ Dan will have kids singing, playing and laughing along.
On Monday, June 25 at 11 a.m. Robin Pressley-Keough will present Animal Adventures. As a former exotic animal trainer and zoo educator, Robin brings her furry friends to meet kids and learn how animals rock!
An Adult and Teen Summer Reading Program will also take place this year.
The Adult Summer Reading Program will take place at Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, located at 100 N. Park Avenue in downtown Calhoun. Calhoun. On June 4, Classical Paint Pouring will be held from 4 - 6 p.m.; on June 11, Note-worth Polymer Bead Bracelet from 4 - 6 p.m.; June 18, Music and Painting from 4 - 6 p.m.; and June 25, DIY Musical Windchimes from 4 - 6 p.m.
The Teen Summer Reading program begins June 5 at the Calhoun-Gordon County Library.
The middle school aged The Science of Sound program will be held June 5 from 4 - 6 p.m.
The Science of Sound program will be held for high school aged students on June 7 from 4 - 6 p.m.
Middle School students can enjoy The Art of Sound Paint Night on June 12 from 4 - 6 p.m. High School students will enjoy the same program on June 14 from 4 - 6 p.m.
Engineering Sount-DIY Washer Windchimes will be held for middle school students from 4 - 6 p.m. on June 19. High School students can enjoy DIY Indian Drums on June 21 from 4 - 6 p.m.
Middle School students can participate in Designing Sound-Metal Stamped Guitar Pick on June 26 from 4 - 6 p.m.; high school students can enjoy the same program on June 28 from 4 - 6 p.m.
For more information, call the Calhoun-Gordon County Library at 706-624-1456.