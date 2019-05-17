Join the Harris Arts Center for a Summer Fiesta on June 7 at 7 p.m., as we bring back The Tams.
This event is for audiences 21 and up will entertain the crowds with photo ops, cash bar and all you can eat from Mexican food truck Amaizeing Eats.
The Tams are one of America’s all-time favorite recording acts. World renown for their special blend of music that makes up the beach music sound, the Tams entertain crowds around the globe nearly 300 days a year. Probably best known for their 1968 gold hit, “Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy,” the Tams are celebrating the recent success of their newest single, “Ain”t Nothing Like Shagging,” which reached No. 8 on the European charts. After a sold-out show in 2018, the Harris Arts Center is excited to bring The Tams back to the HAC stage.
Tickets are $40 per person and are available at the Harris Arts Center and online at harrisartscenter.com. Groups of 10 are able to reserve a full table for a discounted price. Purchase 10 tickets for the price of nine by calling the HAC at 706-629-2599. Grab your friends, family and coworkers and kick off your summer with The Tams.
Tickets should be purchased in advance.