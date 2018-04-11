Sugar Valley Alumni Board update

The Board and those interested in the repair of our Sugar Valley School building gathered to hear the news from Ricky Lee Smith at the building in March, 2018.
The Alumni was contacted by Ricky Lee Smith at the end of the 2017 as a concerned member of the Sugar Valley community and as a licensed residential light commercial contractor and a licensed utility manager. He is the current President of the Limestone Valley Resource, Conservation and Development Council. He also attended the school and wanted to offer his services. He is currently contacting and working with various stakeholders and others who can make contributions to the project.
At the present time, the structural integrity of the old school building is being inspected and determinations will be made by professionals in their particular fields to determine a cost analysis of how to utilize the existing structure as part of an overall plan for the Sugar Valley Community. Initial assessment does not indicate immediate structural failure, but components are currently being evaluated.
This site is the last of the former school buildings and grounds from a past educational era that is still owned by Gordon County. This building holds many memories for each of us but it is also a unique architectural building of wood and stone and serves as a landmark for the community. All efforts should be made for preservation, if not the Community will lose an irreplaceable piece of their history. For the continued availability of the old school building’s use and funding possibilities, all stakeholders are ask to contribute ideas and efforts to make the building a self-sufficient operating property.
All of this will be discussed and Ricky will give an update on progress at the Sugar Valley Alumni Banquet to be held at the Sugar Valley Baptist Church on April 21, 2018. Please contact Joanne Ward Lutes, 770-582-9129 for information.