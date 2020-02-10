Fairmount's Sydney Stanley received $1,300 in cash scholarships and was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Gordon County 2021 last month during a countywide scholarship program for high school girls held at Friends of Calhoun's GEM Theatre.
Stanley was one of eight high school juniors who competed to represent Gordon County this year. The other girls included Sydney Rainwater, Tarah Stewart, Whitney Bramlett, Kaylan Gaines, Gracie Smith, Emma Blackstock and Emilee Cornelison. Each of the ladies were evaluated in the categories of scholastic, interview, talent, fitness and self-expression.
Awards were handed out for each category. Stanley took home the Scholastic and Self-Expression awards. Gaines was named First Honoree for the class of 2021 program and also earned the Talent and Interview awards. Smith and Cornelison tied for the Spirit award. Rainwater received the Fitness award.
Throughout the next year, Stanley will represent the county at a various public events, speaking and serving as a role model for young people by spreading the program's national outreach message of "Be Your Best Self." The outreach program is designed to encourage self-esteem and excellence in all young people through its five principles: Be Healthy, Be Involved, Be Studious, Be Ambitious and Be Responsible.
Stanley is the daughter of Tracy and Debra Stanley and is a junior at Sonoraville High School. She is also the sister of past Distinguished Young Woman of Gordon County Savannah Stanley.
"Sydney will represent us at the state program in July and that's her main duty right now, but she will also go speak at the Kiwanis Club and other events in town," Distinguished Young Woman of Gordon County chairperson Christa Jones said. "Her job is just to remind young people to have self-esteem and strive for the best."
The 63rd Georgia State Finals competition will take place July 24-25 in Marietta. Stanley will travel there with other representatives from across the state to participate in personal development activities and community service before competing to become the Distinguished Young Woman of Georgia for 2021 and for additional cash scholarships.