The Council of Alcohol and Drugs in Gordon County is hosting a statewide Substance Abuse Prevention Advocacy Day that will be held Thursday in Atlanta to raise awareness on drug and alcohol abuse and how it’s especially dangerous for adolescent youth.
This event, which is being chaired by TCAD’s Prevention Intervention Division Manager Ester Lopez, is in its fifth year and will provide an opportunity for youth and adults to gather and discuss substance abuse with local legislators.
Lopez has been working on contacting politicians and guest speakers to talk at the rally, wanting to encourage students to build relationships with their elected officials.
The advocacy day will consist of visiting with legislators and rallying outside of the Georgia State Capitol. Lopez has a goal of getting youth from Gordon County to attend the advocacy day in order to become more aware of the dangers of drugs and alcohol.
“It’s about awareness,” Lopez said. “We’re thinking of the youth and getting them over there to experience this.”
In addition, this event is for students to get to speak to their local leaders and let them know how they can be best advocated for. According to the event’s Facebook page, it’s about “letting your voice be heard.”
Lopez said the theme of the advocacy day, “Painting a drug-free future is in your hands,” is meant to encourage conversations regarding the harm substance abuse causes. She wants this message to reach not only those present at the event, but among those in the Gordon County community.
The advocacy day will be held on Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Floyd Room (20th floor of west tower) in the Sloppy Floyd Building, 200 Piedmont Ave., just across from the Georgia Capitol building. Those who are interested in registering can contact Ester Lopez at elopez@livedrugfree.org.