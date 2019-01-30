What does the word “yoga” mean to you? Does it conjure up gurus of the 60’s dressed in flowing robes with long messy hair who sit on a mountain top cross legged with hands resting upright and the thumb and pointer finger pressed together?
In reality, yoga is ancient. It is the practice involving the discipline of the mind, body and spirit in which a person can transcend into a state of peace and further with a union with the divine. The word “yoga” comes from the ancient language of Sanskrit “yuz” yoking oxen as a team. In modern terms, it has evolved into implying the union of mind, body and spirit in humans.
This can be accomplished through meditation, but the body must be prepared in order to strive for this state of peaceful meditation. A body must become physically prepared through much self-discipline, stretching and strengthening. The physical end of yoga is called “asana.”
This is part of the eight aspects of yoga known as the “limbs of yoga.” These aspects include everything from moral guidelines, ethical guidelines to breathing practices, and others.
Okay guys, here’s the thing. I got this information off the internet as a way to do a little research on yoga. I’ve always been interested in it, but I haven’t been too successful in making it a part of my life. I’ve known others who swear by this practice. They have overcome health issues, pain issues and have actually found inner peace.
Recently, I visited a fairly new yoga facility — Y0vana Yoga — here in Calhoun. I was doing this to possibly write an article about yoga for the newspaper. Now, I am not a young person. Oh, I like to think I’m no different than when I was 35 or even 50, but in all reality, my body is thin, but not limber … at all. I had tried yoga at least two or three time in my years on this Earth and it was not my “cup of tea.”
I was nervous as I walked in the door. I felt out of place without really looking around. When I did, some of the people there were my age or close to it. Floor mats and pillows were provided. I began to relax just a little and think maybe this was going to be okay. And it was. No, I did not become an expert or reach a state of mellow peacefulness in that hour I spent there, but I wasn’t too unsteady on my feet and I didn’t fall over in a heap.
After the session, the owner Sarah Defoor and I sat down for a chat. Sarah is originally from Calhoun, but she moved away and became a guru in her own right beginning in the video game industry. She graduated from the University of Tennessee and got her MBA in international business from the University of Phoenix
I found Sarah’s story to be absolutely fascinating. She is an unassuming person whose brilliance shines through with every word she speaks. She has worked in Australia, Italy and England. She started out as the assistant store manager for EB Games. She set up businesses in Australia and New Zealand and the growth of this industry under her tutelage grew from 7 percent to 50 percent. She eventually was in charge of the European buying and marketing for the company she worked.
She set up private label video accessories, and later worked for Giotek in the U.S. which is a British company. When she came on board with them, they asked where she wanted to work. She told them she wanted to work at home. After her two-year contract was up, she didn’t renew it and started yoga teacher training in Cartersville four and a half years ago. I’m hoping with all this young woman has accomplished that I didn’t miss anything. She is also a marvelous yoga instructor.
Rita Lusk is also an accomplished yoga instructor at Yovana. Earlier in her life, she had major back problems, but even after surgery, she was always in pain. After taking water aerobic and acupuncture which she liked, the pain did not cease. A doctor wrote her a prescription for yoga. The results were immediate. She now has 500 hours of yoga instruction and believes, “It is our responsibility to be comfortable with our bodies and take ownership.”
Yovana Yoga is located at 171 West Belmont Drive, Suite 6. All types of classes are offered from beginners to experts. I urge those of you who are interested in this ancient practice to check out this facility. It could change your life.