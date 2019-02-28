During Monday's Calhoun Board of Education meeting, a host of students and teachers were recognized for their various achievements.
Duggin wins at 4-H Project Achievement
Lowry Duggin, a Gordon County 4-H'er, was recognized for winning first place in "Historic Places and Events” at the 4-H Project Achievement Competition at Georgia Highlands College in Rome.
Duggin also received recognition for scoring a perfect score. He is an active member of the Gordon County 4-H and attends fifth grade at Calhoun Elementary.
"We are very proud of Lowry and his achievements," a news release stated.
STAR Student, Teacher
Matthew Turner and his teacher Sean McKenzie were recognized as the System STAR Student and Teacher. Matthew earned the highest single-seated SAT score and selected McKenzie as his STAR teacher.
"We are extremely proud of Matthew and Dr. McKenzie as they continue to exceed the Black and Gold Standard of Excellence," a news release stated.
Landry chosen for art symposium
Calhoun High senior Brooke Landry was chosen by the Georgia All State Art symposium at Columbus State University.
Over 1,000 entries were submitted where only 140 pieces were accepted by a panel of judges. Landry will attend an exhibition to showcase her work titled “Life Line” and ceremony on Friday and will have the opportunity to attend workshops by CSU faculty.
"We are very proud of Brooke for her hard work and dedication to the visual arts," a news release stated.
CMS spelling bee winner
Brandon Webb was recognized for winning the Calhoun Middle School Spelling Bee. Brandon will represent Calhoun City Schools in the upcoming regional spelling bee.
Celebrating FFA
Future Farmers of America Sponsor Ms. Lacey Powell and the Calhoun High FFA officers shared information about the Agriculture Science program at Calhoun's College and Career Academy during Monday's board meeting.
"We celebrate National FFA Week this month and the Board of Education was proud to sign a special proclamation and recognize these students for their pursuit of excellence," a news release stated.
A Key Club commitment
The Calhoun High Key Club and Advisor Lisa Archer were recognized for their commitment to the Big Jacket/Little Jacket Program.
Key Club is the oldest and largest service program for high school students. It is a student-led organization that teaches leadership through service to others.
"We appreciate these students taking the time to make a difference in our community by mentoring our younger students," a news release stated.
Outstanding service of counselors
Complex and Campus counselors were recognized for their outstanding service to students, staff and the community.
"Calhoun City Schools has six excellent school counselors on staff who inspire, support, and nurture our students," a news release stated.
Tech Fair winners
Students who participated and placed at the recent state technology fair were recognized.
Seventy-three students from Calhoun City Schools competed in the Northwest Regional Technology Competition on Jan. 25. These students competed against students from 16 other school systems in Northwest Georgia.
Winning first place at region and advancing to state competition are:
Jack Theus and Colton Fisher in third/fourth grade 3D Modeling
Brandon Webb in seventh/eighth grade Audio Production
John Ross and John Henry Cox in seventh/eighth grade Device Modification
Kushi B. Patel and Kushi N. Patel in ninth/tenth grade Graphic Design
Adriana Jimenez-Ochoa in 11th/12th grade Graphic Design
Catherine Ross and Lindsey Cox in fifth/sixth grade Mobile Apps
Daisy Garcia and Erica Landry in ninth/tenth grade Productivity Design
Oris Velasquez and Christian Phillips in ninth/tenth grade Video Production
Swim, dive team
The Calhoun High School swim and dive team were recognized for their accomplishments as the GHSA State Swim Meet. The boys team placed runner-up and girls placed fifth.