Nine teams from Gordon County Schools, with the help of sponsorship from 4H and Tennessee Valley Robotics, participated in the First Lego League regional robotics competition in Dalton recently.
Represented were two teams each from the Gordon County G6 program, Red Bud Elementary, Belwood Elementary and Swain Elementary, and one team from Sonoraville Elementary. Roughly 50 students in grades fourth and fifth competed in robotics, a teamwork challenge and a research project related to the future of their communities.
Sonoraville Elementary scored the highest robotics run of the day and earned a spot to move on to the state competition which will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Dalton.