Students awarded with scholarships at recent Gordon County BOE meeting

The Floyd-Gordon Employers Committee on Monday night awarded two scholarships in the amount of $750 each to two recent graduates of Gordon County Schools’ Ombudsman program.
Chailyn Johnston and Martha Leatherwood Mantooth were both awarded the scholarships and congratulated by the members of the Gordon County Board of Education.
In other Gordon County Board of Education news:
-The 2018-2019 Fiscal Year budget was approved, up about $3 million dollars over the 2017-18 budget at $63,215,529 in the General Fund, $9,382,425 in Special Revenues Funds, $13,930,810 in Capital Projects Funds and $5,027,400 in Debt Service Funds. The 2018-2019 budget can be found on the Gordon County Schools website.
-Sewer Pump Repair was approved for Ashworth Middle/Gordon Central High School.
-A recommendation for the Approval of Sonoraville High School Waiver-Employment of Relatives was tabled until the next work session.
A public work session will be held at 6:00 p.m. this Monday, June 18 at the Gordon County Board of Education Central Office on Warrior Path in Calhoun.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Gordon County Board of Education will be held at 6:30 p.m. on July 16 at the Gordon County College and Career Academy of Highway 53 Spur in Calhoun.