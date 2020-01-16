A spokesperson for Gordon County Schools said four people were transported following a school bus wreck Thursday morning.
In an emailed statement, the spokesperson wrote:
"As a precaution, one student and three adults were transported to the hospital following an accident involving a Gordon County bus this morning in the Dews Pond area. The remaining students have been safely transported to school. School officials have contacted families of all students involved."
Chief Deputy Robert Paris with the Gordon County Sheriff's Office said the bus was the only vehicle involved in the wreck on Big Springs Road shortly after 7 a.m. Though details were not available, Paris said the injuries were described as minor.