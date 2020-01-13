Students from city and county middle and high schools currently have their art on display in the Middle and High School Art Show at the Harris Arts Center. This show is sponsored by Starr Mathews Agency and the public is invited to an art reception in honor of the students on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Hosted by the Visual Arts Guild, the annual eight week exhibit promotes art education and student talent in the public schools.
Teachers and participating schools include Jenny Akridge, Red Bud Middle School; Penny Dobson, Gordon Central High School; Johnathan Elakman, Calhoun High School 3D Art; Kate Johnson, Ashworth Middle School; Robin Proffitt, Calhoun Middle and High School 2D Art; and Hannah Roddy, Sonoraville High School.
The student art can be viewed at the Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., through March 5. Free and open to the public, the arts center is open Monday, 10 a.m.‒6 p.m.; Tuesday‒Thursday, 10 a.m.‒4 p.m.; and Friday, 10 a.m.‒2 p.m.