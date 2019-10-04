Feather boas, glitter, patent leather, kitten heels, stilettos, and even a few Avengers could be spotted in downtown Calhoun’s BB&T Park on Friday as dozens of community members prepared to strut down Wall Street to raise awareness of domestic violence as part of the annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes march.
The parade, which was free to the public, is one way that the Gordon County Domestic Violence Outreach Office and United Way of Gordon County come together each year to draw attention to the serious issue of domestic violence. Men who participate are encouraged to wear women’s shoes so that they can, quite literally, walk a mile as a woman.
“It’s hard to understand why people make the choices they do unless it’s you who has three kids and no way out,” Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth York told the crowd shortly before the walk began. “We need to be there to support these victims, men and women, and the choices they make, even when we don’t understand them. That’s what today is about.”
Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston and Calhoun City Police Chief Tony Pyle also addressed the crowd. Both of them emphasized how serious the problem of abuse is in Gordon County and asked that everyone in the community report it any time they know of it occurring. They said that even when it isn’t happening to you, it is important to make sure officials are aware of the problem so that they can step in and protect those that need it.
“We just had a homicide take place a couple of weeks ago that stemmed from this kind of violence,” Ralston said. “We don’t want to see anything like that happen again.”
In addition to walking, participants are invited each year to take part in a ‘Best Heels’ contest. The winner this year was fitness trainer Dorian Johnson, who owns Fit from the Core and donned a pair of sky-high red stilettos.
Johnson said he and his friend Seth Evans, who trains at his gym, came out because they have a desire to “shine light in dark places.” He also said that domestic violence was an issue that was extremely important and personal for him because he has known many people throughout his life who struggled with abusive partners.
“My mother went through some crazy stuff with domestic clients and I have some clients, unfortunately, who have also gone through it,” Johnson said. “I want people to know that no matter what the situation is they always have support. If they don't feel comfortable going to the police or something like that, in that case, then we’re not policemen but we are normal people who understand this situation and we will be there to support them however we can.”
Evans said that he felt mental health was one of the most important elements of abuse that often isn’t highlighted and that he hopes to bring more awareness to.
“Mental health goes right along with the issue of domestic violence,” he said. “If people are abused, it comes from something mental. I want people to feel comfortable going out to talk to someone about what they’re going through. That’s what we want. We just want to be someone’s support, just in case they think they don’t have anyone. We just want to help.”
All proceeds from the walk will be used to help Gordon County victims of domestic violence.
Beth Peters, the outreach and development coordinator for the Gordon County Domestic Violence Outreach Office, said the money given and support shown by the community will “make a huge difference” for victims and their families.
The outreach office, which is a United Way agency, can be reached 24 hours a day by phone at their hotline, 706-965-5300. Peters also said that volunteers are always welcome and needed. To get involved, call the outreach office at 706-625-5586.