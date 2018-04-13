String Band Festival named official state event

The Georgia House of Representatives has recognized the Georgia String Band Festival and Gordon County Fiddlers’ Convention as the Official String Band Festival of Georgia.
Rep. John Meadows, chair of the House Rules Committee, introduced the resolution, which was adopted on Feb. 7, 2018. It recognizes Gordon County’s “proud musical heritage” and the event that is “a yearly celebration of the beautiful tradition of old-time string band music and Georgia’s rich cultural history.”
That history includes old-time string band performers like Calhoun’s Jim and Andrew Baxter and the Georgia Yellow Hammers, who performed and recorded beginning in the 1920s.
The official proclamation documents, in part, that “in 2007, the Calhoun Gordon Arts Council revived the practice of a local old-time string band music celebration with the Georgia String Band Festival . . . by inviting nationally renowned old-time string band musicians to perform and reviving the day-long Gordon County Fiddlers’ Convention with contests highlighting singing, buck dancing, banjo picking, string band performances, and fiddling.”
Now in its 12th year, the festival will open April 27 at the Harris Arts Center with a performance of the Down Hill Strugglers.
The Down Hill Strugglers are based in Brooklyn, N.Y., but their music is Southern Appalachian. Opening the festival at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 27, the group will bring their own distinctive sound based on American folk music and its Scots-Irish and African influences, reinterpreted for a new generation.
The group has recorded for Smithsonian Folkways and was featured on the Coen Brothers film Inside Llewyn Davis, produced by T-Bone Burnett. Musicians are Eli Smith, Jackson Lynch, and Walker Shepard. Their 2016 album, Lone Prairie, featured songs based on old-time Southern music of the 1920 and 1930s, including “Come Over and See Me Sometime,” inspired by the Georgia Yellow Hammers from Calhoun .
The Gordon County Fiddlers’ Convention returns to the stage of the Harris Arts Center on Saturday, April 28. Some of the finest musicians in the tri-state area will compete in traditional singing, buck dancing, banjo, string band, and fiddle for almost $2,000 in prize money. The convention revives a tradition that began in Calhoun in the 1920s and drew as many as 5,000 musicians.
The Down Hill Strugglers will perform at the Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., in Calhoun, at 7 p.m. Admission is $20.
The Gordon County Fiddlers’ Convention, also at the Harris Arts Center, will begin registration at 12:30 p.m. and competition at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 28. Admission by wrist band is $10.
For more information on both events, phone 706-629-2599, visit the Georgia String Band Festival page on Facebook, or go to www.harrisartscenter.com.