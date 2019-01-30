The Calhoun City Council approved several street closings and special event permits for upcoming events at their meeting Monday night.
The first request came from the Downtown Development Authority for the annual BBQ Boogie & Blues in late April. With barbecue competitors arriving downtown on April 25, it was requested that the block of King Street between Court Street and Oothcalooga Street be for limited access only through April 27 at 9 p.m.
Accompanying this request was another one for the section of Park Avenue from Harlen Street to Oothcalooga Street be closed, with limited access only permitted, from April 26 at 1 p.m. to April 27 at 7 p.m. Also, that Court Street from King Street to Wall Street be completely closed from April 26 at 3 p.m. to April 27 at 7 p.m.
These requests were approved by the City Council and now must be approved by the Georgia Department of Transportation. For more on the BBQ Boogie & Blues visit the event website at bbqboogieblues.com.
A special event permit and road closure request from the Relay for Life Planning Committee was also approved. The request calls for closing Trammel Street from North Piedmont Street to North Wall Street as well as closing North Piedmont Street from the corner of East Line Street to the corner of Trammel Street. The closings are for the 2019 Relay for Life event. The streets will be closed from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on May 3.
A special event permit was approved for the Food Trucks and Friends event set for April 12, from 5:30-9:30 p.m., in the Depot parking lot. The request calls for the closing of a small portion of King Street that runs along the Depot parking lot, North Georgia National Bank and the gravel parking lot. The road would be closed from noon to 11 p.m.
A temporary outdoor alcohol special event permit was approved for the Food Trucks and Friends event, as well. The permit approval allows for Wall Street Catering Co. to allow for the sale of alcohol at the event.
In other items, the council approved a sales and use tax engagement agreement with Tax Specialists of Georgia-Southeast LLC, which will return 75 percent of the taxes contractors attempted to recoup back to the city. A resolution to approve an amendment to the intergovernmental participant contract among those in Electric Cities of Georgia Inc. was also passed.
In his report, City Administrator Eddie Peterson noted that the city’s SPLOST fund has around $1.1 million remaining. He added that over the next several months city officials need to decide on how to proceed in constructing a new Calhoun Police Department building. Construction on the new building is projected to start in the fall of this year, and he said the build out would take at least one year.
Mayor Jimmy Palmer recognized Boy Scout Troop 22, which was in attendance at Monday’s meeting to gain their citizenship badge. Palmer, a former scout himself, told the young boys that “some of the best times were through scouting.”