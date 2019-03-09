Strong storms could hit Gordon County this weekend, bringing more rain despite a week-long reprieve from the wet weather of the past several months.
According to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center, there is a marginal risk for severe weather in Gordon County on Saturday.
The NWS forecast calls for scattered storms followed by a cold front on Saturday night. The highest risk of thunderstorms covers North Georgia on Saturday, while that risk will decline on Sunday to mainly center on Central Georgia.
The storms could bring strong wind gusts and a potential for tornadoes. Also, with more rain, the potential for flash flooding and river flooding is increased. Rainfall totals for Saturday and Sunday are predicted to range from 1.5 inches to 3 inches in North Georgia.
Showers are likely between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, with a thunderstorm possible before 7 a.m., according to the NWS. Showers are expected to continue through Saturday afternoon and into the night, with winds predicated to range from 5 mph to 10 mph. The high is forecasted to be 67 degrees with a low of 58 degrees.
There is a 60 percent chance of rain during the day Saturday and an 80 percent chance at night. There is a 40 percent chance of rain Sunday, which will have a high around 68 degrees with a low around 47 degrees.
The hydrologic outlook from the NWS Southeast River Forecast Center also notes that this spring will have an “above normal river flood potential” in North Georgia.
“Given that spring is a characteristically active period for river flooding, this outlook indicates that north and central Georgia can expect to see the number and magnitude of river floods to be higher than typical,” the outlook stated.
The outlook report also noted that the last 90 days have brought “above normal rainfall” in North Georgia, with amounts ranging from 20 inches to 35 inches along and north of the Interstate 85 corridor, and even up to 40 inches in areas of North Georgia with higher elevations.