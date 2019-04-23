Maranda Storey, RN, has been named AdventHealth’s Gordon latest DAISY Award recipient. This award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the superhuman tasks nurses perform every day.
Storey, who is a nurse in AdventHealth Gordon’s PCU, received the following nomination from a patient’s family member: “Maranda took care of my mom in the PCU. She was outstanding and went above and beyond her duties as a nurse. She helped calm my mom down when she was upset. She was truly compassionate. Every need my mom had she promptly addressed them. She always had a bright smile on her face. Good job, Maranda!”
If you or a loved one have been a patient at AdventHealth Gordon and would like to nominate an extraordinary nurse for the DAISY Award, call 706-602-7800 ext. 2258.
To find out more about the program, including the growing list of partners, please go to daisyfoundation.org.