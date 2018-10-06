A Whitfield County resident had his 2016 Dodge Ram truck returned to him after an Adairsville police officer was able to recover it following an investigatory traffic stop earlier this week that lead to two arrests.
According to the Adairsville Police Department:
Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, officer Justin Brumbelow pulled the truck over after discovering the tag belonged to a truck reported stolen out of Whitfield County several months ago.
The truck stopped at Vergil's Home and Garden Décor on Joe Frank Harris Parkway. Brumbelow verified the truck was stolen and took the two occupants into custody.
Zachary Lusk, of 7 Hammond Drive, Plainville, and Kelly Pankey, 3059 Boynton Drive, Ringgold, were arrested and taken to Bartow County Jail. They are both charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property. Lusk is also charged with misdemeanor driving on a suspended license and window tint violation.
Lusk remained in jail Thursday night, while Pankey was released on bond Tuesday.
The truck was returned to its owner later on Monday.
“The Adairsville Police Department is proud of the good job done by Patrol Officer Justin Brumbelow,” a news release stated.