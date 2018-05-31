Steward recognized for academic achievement in Lifelong Learning Academy

ACCG presents education certificates to county officials
ATLANTA, Ga. - ACCG, Georgia’s County Association, recently awarded county officials with certifications for completing requirements in the Lifelong Learning Academy. Recipients were presented with their achievement certificates during the 2018 ACCG Annual Conference at the Savannah International Trade & Convention Center. Gordon County Commissioner Chad Steward was honored for successfully completing requirements for the revenue and finance track in the Lifelong Learning Academy.
For more than two decades, ACCG and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia have worked in concert to provide supplemental training and educational tools for county officials. Members work to complete core requirements and can then choose from the abundant course options in a number of specialty tracks such as intergovernmental relations and disaster and emergency preparedness.
“ACCG is fortunate to have a relationship with the Carl Vinson Institute of Government, an educational partner with a stellar reputation” said Dave Wills, ACCG’s Executive Director. “The partnership affords Georgia’s county government officials learning experiences tailored to help meet the specific needs of those working in local government and leading Georgia’s communities.”
The Lifelong Learning Academy has been essential to providing opportunities for county officials to enhance their knowledge in various areas while providing practical lessons that are applicable to situations in their respective counties.
The Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG) is Georgia’s county association and works on behalf of county officials and their communities by providing public policy and legislative advocacy, leadership development, civic and community engagement initiatives, insurance and retirement programs that specialize in local government needs and other cost-saving programs. Formed in 1914 when county officials came together to help fund the state’s first highway department, ACCG today serves as a catalyst for advancing Georgia’s counties. For more information, go to www.accg.org.