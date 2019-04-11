On Wednesday afternoon, Sonoraville wrestling head coach Randy Steward was designated Georgia’s 2019 Head Coach of the Year by the National Wrestling Association.
“The biggest thing … to me is all the time you put in and all the hard work you put in pays off,” Steward said. “There’s seven classes in the state of Georgia so to be named the coach of that entire thing, it’s pretty special. I’m happy for our kids … because they’re the ones that make it happen.”
Steward has been the wrestling coach at Sonoraville High School since 2016. During his tenure, Steward has guided Phoenix Wrestling to back-to-back GHSA state championships in traditional wrestling in Class AAA.
“The goal was to go out and win another one,” Steward said. “I think the culture we have going in our program is really positive. Kids put a lot of time in.”
Three years ago, Steward moved from Iowa to Calhoun. He had previously coached at Loras College, a Division III university.
“From the day I got here, I knew they had a really strong wrestling tradition at Sonoraville,” Steward said. “I wanted to be in position every year to compete for a traditional state championship and the dual state championship.”
Steward said his goal is to continue coaching wrestling for the next seven years, capping off his time at Sonoraville High School at 10 years.
“To win (the state title) every year, … that’s the mindset,” Steward said. “Continuing to have our team wrestling on Saturday … in February in Macon, Georgia. I really enjoy that and put a lot of time in … throughout the year to try and make that happen. When it does happen, it’s a great feeling.”